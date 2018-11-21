Series of festive extravaganzas in Clitheroe will offer something for everyone

The waft of festive spice and rustle of wrapping paper comes to Clitheroe in December when it hosts a series of Christmas extravaganzas.

“The best gingerbread in the world” will be among festive fare from more than 40 of the country’s finest food producers at Clitheroe Market on Saturdays from December 1st to 22nd.

The Platform Gallery in Station Road will also host its annual Northern Star exhibition until January 5th, featuring a large selection of handmade items from more than 50 of the best artists and makers in the UK, including ceramics, glass, jewellery, textiles, bronze, pewter and woodwork, with prices starting at just £2.

Artists include former Clitheroe Royal Grammar School pupil Ella McIntosh, who is one of the UK’s leading pewter designers, Will Shakspeare, one of the country’s most celebrated glass blowers, and Hebden Bridge ceramicist Katch Skinner, whose quirky egg cups are stocked by Liberty of London.

The Clitheroe Christmas markets start on December 1st with a festive lights switch-on by Ribble Valley Mayor Stuart Carefoot, live entertainment, a fairground organ and a visit by Father Christmas.

Festive fare includes the famous Grasmere Gingerbread, which was started by cook Sarah Nelson in 1854 in the Lake District village from where it gets its name and is now widely considered the best gingerbread in the world, and the multi-award-winning Mr Vikki’s pickle, chutney and sauce.

The Platform Gallery in nearby Station Road will host a Northern Star shopping event from 10am to 4-30pm on December 1st, featuring mulled wine, mince pies and a free gift-wrapping service.

December 1st will also see festive events take place throughout the town centre organised by the Clitheroe Chamber of Trade and Commerce, including a world record attempt at the largest gathering of Santa’s elves and donkey rides.

The Platform Gallery and Visitor Information Centre is open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 4-30pm Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday, December 2nd, 9th and 16th.