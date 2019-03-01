Seniors’ forum in the Ribble Valley seeks new members

A campaign group which fights for the rights of elderly people in the Ribble Valley is seeking new members.

Ribble Valley Seniors’ Forum was set up in 2006 and aims to ensure the voices of older residents in the borough are heard loud and clear.

The forum has won the backing of many local and national groups and is now calling on Ribble Valley senior citizens to join them in making a difference to decisions made that affect their daily lives.

The forum is hosting information days in Ribble Valley Borough Council Chambers in Clitheroe on Thursday, March 14th, and Longridge Civic Hall on Thursday, March 28th, both at 11-30am to 2pm.

The forum meets every six weeks in a Clitheroe venue from 10am to 12pm and has speakers giving information and advice on various issues.

"We have speakers giving information and advice on a wide range of issues, which may be of concern and interest, therefore enabling us to make representations to other organisations on behalf of members, promoting their welfare and views," said a spokesman.

“Our group helps to be break down loneliness and rural isolation by providing opportunities for older members of the community to socialise, meet new people and keep in touch with local news, and we are always looking for new members."

The forum is non-party political and is run by older people for older people. For more details call 07807 338783, email aoliver@ageuklancs.org.uk or phone David on 01254 826587.