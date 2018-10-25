Senior fire officer calls for ban on privately owned fireworks

A senior fire officer has called for a complete ban on all privately owned fireworks ahead of Bonfire Night.

Justin Johnston, the Deputy Chief Fire Officer for Lancashire, made the uncompromising announcement on his personal Twitter page and added that all fireworks should also be silent.

The fire chief said: “It’s a personal belief but one I think we should all wake up to: all fireworks should be silent and those that are sold should be for official displays only.

“Just because we’ve always done something doesn’t mean we should continue, especially as the products, the use and the consequences have also changed. Time for a conversation.”

Mr Johnston’s comments were echoed by Pendle Community Safety Partnership which issued advice around the use of fireworks at Asian wedding celebrations and the forthcoming Hallow’en and Bonfire Night.

Burnley’s official annual bonfire and fireworks display takes place on Monday, November 5th at Towneley Park.

It is an offence to set off fireworks between the hours of 11pm and 7am, except on Bonfire Night, Diwali, New Year and Chinese New Year.

And fireworks should not be used by individuals anywhere other than their own garden or yard.

The penalty is a fine of up to £5,000 and a prison sentence of up to six months.

You can report problems with fireworks to the police on 101. To report illegal fireworks sales contact the Citizens’ Advice Consumer Helpline on 03454 04 05 06.