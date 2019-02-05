Selling the Peter Crouch sausage is no tall order for Burnley butchers

Burnley butcher Danny Heys has spoken of his delight that a speciality sausage, made in honour of new Clarets signing Peter Crouch, is proving to be a real winner.

The owner of Heys Family Butchers, which sits in the shadow of Turf Moor, says the 'Crouchy's Red Hot Robot Sausage' is flying off the counter.

Danny Heys with his Peter Crouch inspired sausages

Danny, whose father George first started the trend for producing sausages in honour of Clarets legends, said that 6ft 7in. Crouch was a big enough character, in more ways than one, to warrant one so early in his Turf Moor career.

"We normally only make a sausage for managers or players who have made a big contribution to the club, but we felt that Peter Crouch was a big enough character to deserve one.

"Lots of our customers were aksing if we were going to make one, so we thought why not. We heard that Crouch is a big fan of Mexican food so we decided to make one with ingredients including lemon zest, jalapeno and garlic."

Other sausages produced by Heys include 'The Beast' in honour of former goalkeeper Brian Jensen, the 'Claret Clouter', 'Jimmy Mac's Matchday Muncher' and 'Sean's Smokey Sizzler'.