Selco community project: Clitheroe charities could win £5,000

Charity and community groups in Clitheroe have the chance to get their hands on a share of thousands of pounds to bolster their cause and help construct a brighter future thanks to a leading builders merchant.

Selco Builders Warehouse is offering organisations which serve their community an opportunity to benefit from its six-month Selco Stars campaign, which every month will see two good causes receive £500-worth of building materials to improve their facilities or assist with a project and 12 finalists going into a public vote for the chance to win £5,000 cash in early 2019.

The scheme is open to any charity or group which provides a benefit to Burnley or Pendle and entry can be made by explaining in no more than 100 words how they would use the building materials or money to benefit them by filling out a form at www.selcobw.com/stars.

“We are fully committed to reinvesting in local communities across the UK and the Selco Stars competition gives us a fantastic opportunity to do that," said Carine Jessamine, Selco marketing director. “So many organisations in the north west which do sterling work in the community struggle to make building projects or renovations happen due to a lack of funding, so the chance to win materials will offer a huge helping hand.

“On top of that, there is a £5,000 jackpot at the end of the scheme which is often enough money to keep some charities or community groups going for a number of years," Carine added.