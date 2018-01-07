Second time lucky for museum goer Matthew

Nine-year-old Matthew Neesham from Clitheroe has obviously found the winning formula when it comes to museum hunts.

For Matthew, who frequently visits Clitheroe Castle Museum, won a recent hunt during which he found all 16 Hallowe'en witches and skeletons. Matthew also won the competition hunt in June 2015, while his sister Hannah was a winner in October 2014.

Matthew's dad, Stephen Neesham, attributes his children's success to the family's frequent visits to the museum.

Claire Sutton, Lancashire County Council's museum manager at Clitheroe, said: "Families with children love searching for the 'hidden' toys within the museum and it's a great way to introduce children to local heritage. Each month we have a different theme for the hunt."

Tickets for the museum cost £4-30 for adults, £3-20 for concessions. Accompanied children (aged 0-12) and young people (aged 13-18) are free of charge.

For more information, email clitheroecastle@lancashire.gov.uk or phone 01200 424568. Alternatively, go to www.lancashire.gov.uk and search under museums.

Clitheroe Castle Museum is managed by Lancashire County Council's museum service on behalf of Ribble Valley Borough Council.