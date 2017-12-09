Second Saturday for Clitheroe Market's feast of festive fun

Shoppers are reminded that Clitheroe Market hosts its second feast of festive fun today.

More than 40 of the finest artisan food and craft-makers in the North West will bring the waft of festive spice and rustle of wrapping paper to the market today (Saturday, December 9th) and Saturday, December 16th, from 9am to 4pm.

Hundreds of people attended the first market last Saturday and the second market promises to be bigger and better, featuring the famous Grasmere Gingerbread, the Authentic Asian Street Food Stall, multi-award-winning Parkers Preserves and Nikki’s Book Folding Frenzy.

Heather Barton, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s head of environmental health, said: “We have gone all-out to ensure Clitheroe is the place to be this Christmas and Saturday’s market attracted hundreds of shoppers, who experienced some of the best festive food and drink in Lancashire.

“We are inviting shoppers who missed out to join us this Saturday for a unique experience among some of the best food producers, craft-makers and independent shops in the North West.”

More than 65 of the best British craft-makers in the UK are also taking part in Northern Star, the annual festive show at the Platform Gallery, a short walk from Clitheroe Market, among them pewter artist Ella McIntosh, Will Shakspeare, who is one of the country's most celebrated glass blowers, Darwen furniture-maker David Shackleton and textile artist Tracey Davies, dubbed Lancashire’s ‘queen of crafts’.

Northern Star features a large selection of handmade items, including textiles, ceramics, glass, jewellery, lighting, decorations, cards and woodwork, with prices starting at just £2.

The gallery is open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 4.30pm Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, December 10th and 17th.

Free festive parking is on offer for up to three hours at the Ribble Valley Borough Council Offices, Lowergate and Clitheroe Market car parks today, plus Saturday, December 16th and 23rd.