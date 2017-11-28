Seasonal fun-filled fundraiser in aid of charity

A festive fundraising party will be held to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Whalley and District Lions and The Dog Inn, Whalley, are having a children’s Christmas charity event in support of 11-year-old Billington girl, Sophie Holgate, who suffers from the condition.

This will be held on December 10th, between 3-30 and 6pm, at The Dog Inn.

Father Christmas will be making an appearance and handing out goody bags. In addition, there will be face painting, lucky dip tubs, stalls, pin the nose on the reindeer, find the £5 and guess how many sweets are in the jar. Sophie was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was eight months old. She has to take medication of 20 tablets a day, as well as physiotherapy twice a day and intravenous antibiotics three times a day for two weeks every three months.