Screwfix store set to open in Clitheroe

Leading trade retailer, Screwfix is set to open a new store in the Ribble Valley - creating seven jobs.

The new branch, on Barrow Brook Trade Park, on North Road, will open on Thursday, November 1st, and will help local tradespeople get what they need as quickly as possible to get the job done.

Screwfix’s Clitheroe store manager, Paul Holden, is proud of the contributions the new store has made to employment figures in the region: “We’ve created seven new jobs and employed people from around the Clitheroe area. Our new team includes people with all different levels of experience, focused on providing superb customer service to meet the needs of our busy trade customers. Everyone here is really looking forward to the store opening.”

Tradespeople and serious DIYers are all invited to attend the opening and can demonstrate their professional skills in a free-to-enter competition. The winner will receive a 40ins smart TV.

Throughout the store’s launch celebration period from November 1st and through the weekend until November 4th, Screwfix will offer a 10% discount on all product ranges among other store specific special offers.

Paul believes the store’s convenient location, extensive product range and ability to provide a Click & Collect service in as little as one minute from ordering, will be a real bonus to local tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts who need to get back to their jobs.

“I’m confident we’ve got a great location here in Clitheroe. My team and I have already been getting to know local businesses and tradespeople and look forward to working with these hardworking, friendly people.”