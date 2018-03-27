Scott will have to dig deep for challenge

A former Clitheroe Royal Grammar School pupil is hoping to cycle 1,000 miles and climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for under-privileged children in Africa.

Scott McKenzie (21), has set himself the target of raising £3,000 for the charity Dig Deep, which helps to deliver clean water to struggling communities in Kenya.

Scott, who went to Chatburn Primary School, will cycle the length of the country from John O’Groats to Lands End, a total distance of around 1,000 miles in less than 10 days, between April 7th and 15th.

He will cycle through Clitheroe on the way down and is hoping to arrange a fundraising event when he is in town.

In addition to these efforts, Scott, whose mum Lisa Barlow, formerly of Clitheroe, but who now lives in Mellor, and whose father Alan McKenzie, who lives on Littlemoor Road in Clitheroe, will be climbing Mt Kilimanjaro, standing at almost 20,000 feet tall, in the summer.

Scott, who has two brothers, Daniel McKenzie (26), who is the gym manager and head personal trainer at Maree Leisure in Gisburn, and Damien McKenzie (31), who plays for Chatburn Football Club, is studying for an MSC degree in banking and finance at Newcastle University.

“I’ve always wanted to do some charity fundraising,” said Scott, “especially for underprivileged children in Africa as my dad used to live in Africa and has seen first hand the poor living conditions they have to put up with.

“I just think that it’s so easy for us to take everything we have for granted and turn a blind eye to what is going on in other countries.”

Scott loves cycling and has been working for Deliveroo for a few months now which have already sponsored him.

“I have never done any challenges like this before,” Scott added, “and that is why I think this is such a large challenge I have tasked myself with, especially with having to study hard for my masters along side this.”

To help Scott meet his fundraising target, pupils at the grammar school are staging a non-uniform day.

Scott is also holding a competition that asks people to guess the amount of flat tyres that he will get during his challenge for a donation of £2 or more. The person who guesses the right amount will win a £50 gift card for Amazon.

For more details about this competition and how to enter, visit Scott’s fundraising page which also contains details about how to sponsor Scott. Visit: www.facebook.com/roadtoafrica2018