Scooter parade brings Clitheroe to a standstill

Hundreds of scooter enthusiasts and thousands of visitors descended on Clitheroe at the weekend for the annual Ribble Valley Mod Festival.

Now in its seventh year, the event proved as popular as ever with people travelling from miles around for the weekender.

Castle Street in the centre of Clitheroe was closed off for Saturday's scooter parade which saw a colourful cavalcade of around 600 riders make their way through the town.

Bands and acts, who all share a passion for music influenced by the Mod era, performed at local venues from Friday evening through to Sunday evening.

The event makes a significant contribution to the local economy and is one of the borough's main events in its tourism calendar.