School's Mother's Day sale is a great success

Pupils prepared for Mother’s Day in style at Edisford Primary School in Clitheroe with the KS2 Young Enterprise Endeavours group running a highly successful Mother’s Day sale.

Each term, a mixed age group of Year Three to Six pupils experience all aspects of setting up a company. This includes product development, market research, financial budgeting, purchasing, advertising and sales.

It was a hive of activity at the Mother's Day sale.

A range of hand crafted gifts were produced including wish bracelets, chocolate gift boxes, succulent plant pots, mosaic candle holders and string art decorative frames. The sale was enthusiastically received by the school’s pupils and all three companies rapidly sold out of goods.

The school’s Endeavour Awards scheme is innovative and unique and equips children from Year One to Year Six with essential life skills, such as organisation, confidence, persistence, emotional resilience and getting along skills. Junior badges are awarded in Adventure, Naturalist, Music, People Skills and Young Enterprise and the weekly sessions are much anticipated by pupils and staff alike.