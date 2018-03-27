School pupils put to the test at technology tournament

Ribble Valley school pupils were put to the test during the annual Rotary International, BAE Systems and EDF Energy technology tournament.

Held at Hollins Technology College at Accrington, 13 schools participated in the local Blackburn with Darwen, Hyndburn and Ribble Valley event.

A total of 128 children made up 32 teams plus teams of teachers.

This year’s challenge was to design and build a launching vehicle to hold a satellite - a golf ball - which had to travel at least three metres into the air when remotely released, and then parachute back to the ground as close as possible to the launch pad.

The three sections, Foundation, Intermediate and Advanced, had different parameters to work with around the same basic problem.

The pupils enjoyed a great day, not to mention the teachers, putting different ideas forward, using wood, glue, screws, elastic bands and even a clothes peg! This was all while developing team work skills, meeting deadlines, planning, design, build and performance skills, as well as getting to know children from other schools.

The Foundation section winners were Haslingden High School, while the joint runners up with identical scores, were Bowland High School. The Intermediate section winners, for the second year running, were Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, Blackburn, while the runners up were Bowland High School.

Meanwhile, the Advanced section winners were Haslingden High School and the runners up were Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, Blackburn.

Chief Judge, Rotarian Don Fraser-Clark, commented on the high standard of entries this year with what was a very challenging project.

The event was organised by Rotary Clubs from Hyndburn, Blackburn and Ribble Valley with a large team of Rotarians stewarding and judging.