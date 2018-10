Staff and pupils from a Ribble Valley school were not looking for Paddington Bear when they visited deepest darkest Peru recently.

The group, which included parents as well, where in fact on a rather more serious mission experiencing a trip of a lifetime during the summer working on an educational project helping to teach English and other subjects in a girls' orphanage.

Travelling to the Amazon region of Iquitos, they also spent time in the Amazon jungle and met some of the wildlife there.