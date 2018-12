Clitheroe Rotarians and Santa spent two days at the town’s Sainsbury’s supermarket in the run up to Christmas.

They met local children and collected seasonal donations for local charities supported by Rotary.

Clitheroe Rotarians and Santa spent two days at the towns Sainsburys supermarket meeting local children and collecting for local charities supported by Rotary. Photos by David Bleazard.

The total amount collected was £1,432 and Rotary president Sandy Morrison expressed his thanks to the local community for supporting Rotary – both at the Christmas fundraising and throughout the rest of the year.