Sales of traditional pudding is music to the ears of singing group

Diners are hitting the right note with a singing group for people who care for relatives with dementia.

For each time a customer at the Higher Trapp Hotel in Simonstone chooses the dish, Lancashire Rag Pudding, from the menu, a donation is made to Crossroads Care East Lancashire, a charity which specialises in supporting carers of people living with dementia.

The carers’ singing group is run by volunteers and restaurant manager, Sheila Oxborough, who loves singing herself, decided she wanted to do something to help.

So far the pudding sales have topped the £400 mark and the fundraising is set to continue until the end of March next year.

This is not the first time the pudding, a Lancashire delicacy made of mincemeat and onion encased in pastry, has helped to raise funds for a good cause at the hotel.

Sales previously raised £629 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation which, among its ongoing local projects, are the chemotherapy unit at Burnley General Hospital, to which it has contributed half of the build costs, and a new breast care boutique within the hospital’s Breast Care Unit.