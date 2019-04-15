Sale of former Clitheroe lifelong pigeon fancier’s pedigree birds raises £1k to support cancer sufferers

The Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support “100 Club” has received £1,000 from the sale of pedigree racing pigeons.

Following the sudden death of Ricky Chatburn, formally from Clitheroe, and a lifelong pigeon fancier, his family contacted Darwen Homing Society to help find homes for his pedigree pigeons. Pigeon men came from all over the country for the sale with Macmillan given £1,000 from the monies raised.

A presentation was made with the gentlemen who made this sale possible at Clitheroe Pigeon Club HQ.