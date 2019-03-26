Safety in spotlight as plans revealed for new Longridge zebra crossing

Hopes have been raised that a new crossing or other safety measures could be introduced on Longridge’s busiest shopping street Berry Lane.

The possibility of improving pedestrian safety follows news that the town is due to get a new zebra crossing on Derby Road, funded by developers.

Town Coun and Deputy Mayor Steve Ashcroft

The Section 106 monies for the Derby Road project have been contributed by developers of properties off Whittingham Lane.

But the plan for the new crossing has prompted the Town Council to speak out.

Concerned they knew nothing about the proposals town councillors have informed Lancashire County Council that in future “they would like to be involved in consultation when it involves something like this.”

They suggested a second crossing on Berry Lane would be preferable and the Derby Road crossing could cause congestion at the Stonebridge roundabout.

Berry Lane - councillors are calling for measures to improve pedestrian safety

At their last meeting councillors were advised the Derby Road proposal was non negotiable.

But Longridge’s deputy mayor Coun Steve Ashcroft reported there was “an offer to do something on Berry Lane.”



Coun Ashcroft said: “We think Berry Lane is a bigger problem. We want a comprehensive approach to the increase in traffic on the main roads in Longridge - Berry Lane, Inglewhite Road and Derby Road.”

A County Council spokesman said: “A zebra crossing is due to be constructed on Derby Road as part of the planning permission for the nearby Prospect Housing scheme and Aldi supermarket.”

He continued: “We have looked at proposals for another zebra crossing on

Berry Lane, however there are concerns about the clearance needed around the crossing which would result in the loss of around 16 car parking spaces.

“However we are currently looking at whether funding may be available as a result of new developments in the Longridge area that could be used to provide an uncontrolled ‘informal’ crossing point with kerb build outs which would make it easier to cross Berry Lane with less impact on parking.”

The Derby Road crossing will link new homes to shops and a bus stop.

