Sadness as popular Clitheroe Italian restaurant closes

The owners of an Italian restaurant in Clitheroe that has been popular with families for many years has blamed its closure on high costs and a slow down in business.

La Vespa, which has been open for eights years on Whalley Road, is run by Luigi Piccolo and his business partner Donato Pietragalla, who is also the head chef.

A favourite with families wanting to celebrate a special occasion such as birthdays and anniversaries, the restaurant has also been the venue for many a wedding proposal.

A message informing customers of the business’s closure was posted on Facebook.

It read: “After eight years in Clitheroe, La Vespa Italian Restaurant is closing.

“We want to warmly thank all the people of Clitheroe and all the wonderful customers who have supported us for all these years.

“The same thank you is to all people who collaborated in our business during these years.

“The last period, unfortunately, caused by the high costs and the slowdown of the business, did not give us the opportunity to continue.

“Many thanks again to all people who have supported us for eight long years, we will miss you very much!”

The announcement has been met with sadness from the restaurant’s loyal customers.

On reading the Facebook post, customer Clare Sarah said: “Oh no! It’s our favourite family restaurant. You have seen our family grow and are amazing with our two boys! So sad!”

Hundreds of other messages echoed these sentiments.

Speaking to the Clitheroe Advertiser, Donato said high business rates were another reason why the restaurant has closed.

“The rates are too expensive and people just don’t have the same disposable income as they used to.

“People are buying the really expensive houses which are being built in the town, but have not got any money left to spend after paying their mortgages.

“A lot of small businesses in town are struggling.”