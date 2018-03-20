RV is officially top place to live!

The Ribble Valley has been named as one of the best places to live in the country.

As part of the Sunday Times best places to live in Britain guide, the rural borough, which boasts stunning scenery came 11th in the North West category, which was topped by Altrincham.

Published annually, the Sunday Times guide combines data such as crime rates, house prices and school performance with local knowledge to create the definitive list of the most desirable destinations in the UK. York was the overall best place to live in the UK.

Delighted with the recognition, Ribble Valley MP, Nigel Evans, said: “We undoubtedly have some of the most magnificent scenery and some of the most outstanding restaurants, independent businesses and pubs. Getting fresh produce has never been an issue, the Ribble Valley has by far the largest number of farm holdings in Lancashire. What really sets the Ribble Valley apart is the sense of community you get when you visit every town, village or hamlet, each of which has its own unique identity.

"I am proud to call the Ribble Valley my home.”