Royal wedding lunch for Clitheroe sheltered housing residents

Residents at Candlemakers Court in Clitheroe enjoyed a pre-royal wedding lunch with a transatlantic theme to celebrate the international nature of the nuptials.

Scheme manager Julia MacDonald and the residents decorated the room beforehand, and fellow scheme manager Philip Birtwistle and his wife Celia prepared a three course lunch which everyone enjoyed on Friday.

A Cakes by Celia wedding cake was served afterwards and the residents tucked into this on Saturday whilst watching the proceedings on television.

Thanks have been expressed to Ruth Birtwistle for her help in serving the lunch.