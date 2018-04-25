Royal wedding afternoon tea event in the Ribble Valley

A royal vintage afternoon tea to celebrate the forthcoming marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is the next event in the campaign to raise funds towards keeping a popular local church open for the community.

Christ Church at Chatburn is the first church to be built in the reign of Queen Victoria so the popular vintage afternoon tea this year will have a royal theme with an exhibition of British Royal Weddings since the church opened almost 200 years ago including pictures, interesting facts, vintage wedding dresses, artefacts and big screen slide show.

The afternoon tea will include finger cut sandwiches, home-made cakes and "proper" tea all served on china and all for just £7 including the exhibition.

This royal event takes place from 2 to 4-30pm on Saturday, May 12th, at Christ Church, Sawley Road, Chatburn, BB7 4BE.

Repairs costing around £30,000 are needed to maintain and improve this Grade II listed building. Some work is to the entrance doors, so everybody is invited to take part in the campaign to "Open the Door to Christ Church Chatburn" - come in and have fun while raising these essential funds.

More than half of the money has been raised so far from donations and grants.

Organisations who have contributed include Fort Vale Foundation, All Churches Trust, Laing Family Trust, Garfield Weston and Jill Franklin Trust.

The church’s fundraiser Clive Greenwood said: “We are very grateful to each of the organisations that have awarded grants and we are encouraged by the wide public support. We welcome further donations of any amount to keep this church in good condition for today and the future generations.”

Donations can be made via the church's website www.christchurchchatburn.org.uk

Alternatively, call the church treasurer Howard Douglas on 01200 441624 or Priest-in-Charge, the Rev. Andy Froud on 01200 423317.

Further fund raising events have been arranged including Opera in Concert when once again there will be an invitation to "Open the Door to Christ Church Chatburn" and come in to have fun.