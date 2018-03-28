Royal command performance was a triumph

The musical, The King and I, was performed by students from Whalley's Oakhill School and Nursery.

Around 500 parents, grandparents, friends and past pupils went along to watch the bi-annual production of the show which starred head boy Giles Bridge as the King.

Giles Bridge as the King with Holly Pooley as Miss Anna with another cast member of The King and I

And Holly Pooley played the role of governess Miss Anna.

And the musical, which tells the heartwarming but tragic tale of an English governess who travels to Siam to teach the children of the King, was a triumph.

The confidence and talent of the crew was praised along with the dancers, costumes and behind the scenes production crew.

Headteacher Mrs Carmel Crouch and teacher Mr Luke Lowry, who led the cast, were also congratulated for their efforts.