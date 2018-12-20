Royal Blush: Survey shows up Burnley's woeful Royals knowledge

It's coming to that time of year again when families across the country gather for Christmas and tune in for the Queen's Christmas Message, but a new study has revealed that knowledge of the Royals in Burnley is at an all-time low, with almost one third utterly clueless about our monarchy..



With Brits far more inclined to read about royal gossip rather than the history and background of the famous Buckingham Palace residents, a general lack of Royals knowledge has been laid bare by a new national survey by William May, a North West-based jewellers.

Despite the Royal being everywhere in the news recently, what with two royal weddings and the news of a royal baby on the way, fewer and fewer people know their Majesty’s from their HRHs, their Count of Wessex from their Duke of Sussex with one in 10 people even thinking that Trooping the Colour celebrates Brexit.

With the national average being a paltry 27% on the online quiz, people in Burnley scored slightly higher 31% on average, demonstrating that the news that sticks is the gossipy headlines more than anything else: over two-thirds knew that Meghan Markle starred in Suits before meeting Harry and 53% knew that Prince William and Kate Middleton met at university. A confused eight percent, however, believed they met in California.

In contrast, fewer than half knew the Trooping the Colour actually celebrates the Queen’s birthday and almost two-thirds of Brits were unaware that in Scotland, Prince Charles is referred to as the Duke of Rothesay. Perhaps the 59% who think schools in the UK should start teaching children more about the royal family are on to something after all...



Think you could do better? Find out how you would compare, by taking this interactive quiz: https://www.william-may.co.uk/blog/2018/12/royal-knowledge-quiz/