Rotary volunteers collect hundreds in Clitheroe town centre for Polio campaign

Clitheroe Town Mayor and Rotarian Pam Dowson (right) with Clare Jackson, the newest member of Clitheroe Rotary.
Clitheroe Town Mayor and Rotarian Pam Dowson (right) with Clare Jackson, the newest member of Clitheroe Rotary.
Share this article

A 24-strong group of Clitheroe Rotarians and friends braved the cold collecting for World Polio Day.

In total, £540 was donated by general local residents and visitors to the town meaning that the final amount raised is £1,620 when the Gates Foundation contribution is added as for each £1 donated, the Gates Foundation donates a further £2 towards eradicating Polio from the world.

Thanks have been expressed by local Rotarians to all those people in the Ribble Valley who have already donated to another of its causes - collecting unwanted coats that can be left at either the Salvation Army or Booths in Clitheroe as part of the Wrap up Lancs campaign.

A volunteer from Clitheroe’s Salvation Army arrived at the Great Harwood drop off shop with a car packed to the roof with coats donated at the two Clitheroe locations. Thanks have been expressed to all those at the drop off points as well.