Rotary volunteers collect hundreds in Clitheroe town centre for Polio campaign

A 24-strong group of Clitheroe Rotarians and friends braved the cold collecting for World Polio Day.

In total, £540 was donated by general local residents and visitors to the town meaning that the final amount raised is £1,620 when the Gates Foundation contribution is added as for each £1 donated, the Gates Foundation donates a further £2 towards eradicating Polio from the world.

Thanks have been expressed by local Rotarians to all those people in the Ribble Valley who have already donated to another of its causes - collecting unwanted coats that can be left at either the Salvation Army or Booths in Clitheroe as part of the Wrap up Lancs campaign.

A volunteer from Clitheroe’s Salvation Army arrived at the Great Harwood drop off shop with a car packed to the roof with coats donated at the two Clitheroe locations. Thanks have been expressed to all those at the drop off points as well.