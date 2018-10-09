Rotary collections help those around the world and closer to home

Generous Ribble Valley residents donated more than £1,300 to help those affected by the Indonesian earthquake and tsunami.

The funds were raised during a collection by Clitheroe Rotary, with the help of Ribblesdale Rotary, and will be used by Shelterbox in its efforts to provide relief and help to those who have lost so much in the recent natural disasters.

Clitheroe Town Crier Roland Hailwood and his wife Hazel during the recent collection.

International chairman Howard Blackburn said: “The generosity of people donating mean that up to 15 families could be helped with Shelterbox kits.

“These provide not only temporary shelter, but also basic tools along with water purifying equipment.

“A big thank you to all who donated and collected.”

In addition, Rotary in East Lancashire has opened a shop in Queen’s Street, Great Harwood, to collect winter coats for adults and children in need during the coming winter months.

Have you got a coat that you no longer want or need?

“Wrap Up Lancashire” will run until mid November, so local residents are being asked to go through their wardrobes and donate coats that they no longer need to someone who does.

Clitheroe residents, however, need not travel to the “Wrap Up Lancashire” shop in Great Harwood to donate a coat as The Salvation Army Shop, at the King Lane/Lowergate junction in Clitheroe is collecting coats on behalf of Rotary as is Booths supermarket in Clitheroe.

In Whalley, meanwhile, coats can also be dropped off at Cr8tive Branding, 8 Abbey Works, Back King Street.

The next Rotary street collection will be held in Clitheroe on Saturday, October 27th, as part of World Polio Day.

This will raise funds for Rotary’s ongoing work to help eradicate Polio from the few remaining infected countries in the world.

For every £1 donated, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation donates £2 and everyone is welcome to come along and say hello to the Rotarians collecting and donate generously.