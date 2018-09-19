Rotarians restore park benches

There have been lots of positive comments from visitors to a Clitheroe park following the work of local Rotarians to restore some of its benches.

In their bid to continue to try to improve the local environment, Clitheroe Rotarians, who have already carried out a litter pick in the castle grounds and renovated the bandstand during the summer, have now turned their attention to Brungerley Park.

Hard at work.

A team of the club's members has been busy renovating some of the park benches, which have been donated in memory of Rotarians and others over the years.

Power washing, painting and polishing up brass plates has all taken place.

Watch this space for more community projects in the future.

Helping to improve the local environment.