Rosemere volunteers are all ears at Easter market

Volunteers for Rosemere Cancer Foundation were all ears when they manned an information and fundraising stall on Clitheroe’s Easter market, which raised £210-24 for the charity.

They answered shoppers’ questions about the charity’s work and hosted fun family games of chance, which helped to bring in donations.

The money will go to fund projects bringing world class cancer services and treatments to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre in Preston, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre, and at another eight hospitals across the two counties where cancer patients are looked after.

They include the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Hospitals.

For further information on Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s work and how to donate, visit its website at www.rosemere.org.uk