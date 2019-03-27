Rolls-Royce to cut more jobs from its Pendle site

Major local employer Rolls-Royce has confirmed it is to cut more jobs from its Barnoldswick plant.

The company told Leader Times Newspapers that a small number of roles would be cut from its Skipton Road base, which employs people from across Pendle, Burnley and the Ribble Valley.

We understand that Rolls-Royce is currently still in consultation with employees and representatives, and at the moment the changes are proposed, not final.

In December we reported that Rolls-Royce announced it would cut around 60 jobs from its Barnoldswick site throughout 2019, but it is thought this latest round of redundancies is unconnected to that.

A Rolls-Royce spokesman said: "In 2018 Rolls-Royce announced a restructuring of its global operations, which will result in a reduction of 4,600 roles. As part of this, we recently communicated to employees about proposed changes in our Civil Aerospace business.

"As we have previously announced, roles across Civil Aerospace will be affected as part of the global restructure. At this stage, we are unable to share an exact breakdown of the number of roles we are proposing to reduce at our UK sites, including Derby and Barnoldswick, but we are currently consulting with our employees and their representatives, and are offering them our full support.

"Rolls-Royce has invested more than £136m. in Barnoldswick over the last four years, and it remains a location where we manufacture key parts for our Civil Aerospace business.

"It is never an easy decision to propose reductions in our workforce, but we need to become a simpler, leaner and more agile organisation to support our long-term ambition to be the world’s leading industrial technology company."