Robbie makes Jackie’s dreams come true

Robbie Savage made dreams come true for his super-fan Jackie Rigby – by meeting her in person at the East Lancashire Hospice.

Jackie (49), declared her love for the football pundit – even admitting she has life-size cut outs of the former footballer in her bedroom.

Three years ago, the Blackburn Rovers fan was diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemotherapy.

As a thankyou she had her head shaved to raise money for the hospice.

And as a thankyou for having her head shaved, an anonymous benefactor paid for her to have a tattoo of the words Savage 8 on her leg.

After the story was shared with the BBC Radio 5 Live presenter, the former international player called an excited Jackie and during the call he agreed to come and meet her in person.