Road signs review following bridge crash

Highways chiefs are to carry out a review of road signage following a recent crash on a Ribble Valley bridge.

Calls for larger and more prominent road signs have been made following another accident on West Bradford bridge earlier this month.

It was only back in November as well that Lancashire County Council were forced to close the bridge between West Bradford and Pimlico Road for a few months after an accident badly damaged its structure. The closure of the busy route during Christmas and New Year saw drivers using alternative routes through Waddington, Grindleton and Chatburn.

Over the past few years, the bridge has had to undergo a series of repairs as a result of vehicles colliding with the structure.

Following the most recent crash, which caused around two metres' worth of damage to a section of the bridge on the Hanson Cement side, West Bradford resident, Mr Edwin Gretton, warned that accidents will continue to happen and the frequency of accidents will increase because of the amount of traffic now using the bridge and the type of vehicles trying to negotiate it.

"The lorries are getting bigger and bigger," said Mr Gretton, who added that erecting bigger road signs telling drivers that the road and bridge is unsuitable for large vehicles, is the only way to reduce the number of accidents.

Mr Gretton said this approach had been taken a couple of years ago and had reduced the amount of accidents on that road and bridge by half. At the moment, there are only standard sized road signs.

A spokesman for LCC said it is anticipated that repairs should be carried out on the bridge in due course without the need for its closure or the restriction of traffic

He added: "There is an environmental weight restriction covering roads in this area, which is enforced by the police, and we will carry out a review of existing signs to assess whether any changes could reasonably be made to help to alert drivers to this.

"We will also carry out a traffic count to update our information on the types of vehicles using the area in order to consider any issues relating to HGV access."