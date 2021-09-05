Road closed in both directions after one person released from vehicle after Pendle road accident
A major road in Pendle was closed this afternoon after a serious road accident.
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 6:20 pm
The carriageway, in both directions from Barnoldswick through to Foulridge, was closed on the A56 junction of Causeway and Skipton New Road.
Two fire engines from Colne were called to the incident involving two cars and firefighters worked with North West Ambulance Service to release one person from a vehicle who was later taken to hospital.
A further five people were given precautionary check ups at the scene.
Police asked motorists to avoid the area and plan an alternative route over the tops and back roads.