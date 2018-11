A road in Clitheroe was closed this morning after a fire at a timber merchants.



Two fire engines were called to Waterloo Timber Merchants in Waterloo Road at around 5-45am this morning.

The cause of the fire at the business, which is opposite the town's Tesco store, is now being investigated.

Both Waterloo Road and Tesco car park were closed off for around one-and-a-half-hours while fire crews dealt with the blaze.