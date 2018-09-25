Rita Parmar: The Make-up Doctor - colours and foundation

Rita Parmar talks about layering the foundation and colours on

Full on make-up – what’s the deal? You keep seeing these images of girls with fabulous blown out make-up.

The colours are really intense, the face appears very sculpted and it looks amazing on camera.

In ‘real life’ though, this is more than just full on, in ‘real life’ it would appear so much fuller and you may not feel comfortable to wear this kind of look as it may not feel like you.

So how can you do something that looks full, where the face looks sculpted and colours really show up without feeling like you are wearing special effects make-up?

Layers create coverage – if you want your foundation to give you better coverage and appear fuller, layering is key.

Adding light layers on top of one another will appear much more natural than heavy thick foundation in one thick layer.

This will give you the smooth sculpted finish you are looking for and still feel comfortable.

Colours create contrast – if you want to show off your eye shadow colour or even the sculpting of your face then a blank canvas is a great start.

Colours are more visible on a light background rather than a dark one so be sure to lighten everywhere your eye shadow will be added.

With eyes, to show the colours off, try to choose two contrasting colours so that it doesn’t just merge into one shade.

With the face, to enhance features so they appear sculpted use three shades. The lightest for concealer, middle colour for foundation and the darkest colour for bronzer.

If these colours are two shades apart it allows for the concealer to brighten areas, the foundation to even skin and the bronzer to shade the face.

This contrast of colours will be far more effective than by using all similar shades.

With all the above in mind you need to think of your face as a picture in a colouring book to get detail around the eyes or face, where the colour/ product goes is key.

If you use a tool that is too big for the area like a pen that had a wide nib in the colouring book it will bleed out of the lines and you won’t get the detail you were looking for.

The best way to avoid this common problem is to use tools that are narrow or small enough and start very small/ narrow and then blend over a wider area.