Ribble Valley youngsters remember those who lost their lives in WW1

Pupils from Thorneyholme RC Primary School at Dunsop Bridge fully embraced this year’s commemorations to mark the centenary of the Armistice which ended the First World War.



Youngsters from the school wrote prayers of remembrance which were displayed at St Hubert’s RC Church.

They also created textile poppies which were displayed in a red wheelbarrow and bedding tyres outside of the school gates, along with a silhouette of a soldier donated to the school by Dunsop Parish Council.

Flags with the “imagined” portraits of the soldiers who lost their lives in the Dunsop Bridge area were hung on the school railings.

And the whole school displayed art work in Dunsop Bridge Village Hall and a group of the junior children, wrote and read war poems at the Dunsop Bridge Remembrance Day event at the war memorial on Sunday.

Prior to Remembrance Day itself, on Friday Year 5 pupils participated in remembrance activities at Clitheroe Castle Museum, whilst the rest of the school had their own special remembrance commemoration at the war memorial in the village.

Learning in school focused on the UN child rights linked to war.