Ribble Valley youngsters learn all about Fairtrade

A Fairtrade event was held at Chatburn Primary School as part of Fairtrade Fortnight.

Entitled "Snack Attack" - it involved the parents and staff baking and donating healthy tray bakes bursting with fruit, oats, nuts, seeds and Fairtrade ingredients.

Queuing up to try Fairtrade foods.

The children were also encouraged to try a huge variety of fresh Fairtrade fruits and they watched a very thought provoking short film about the making of Fairtrade footballs in Pakistan.

The event was organised by the children who attend the school's Fairtrade group and Mrs Hall.