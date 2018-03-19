Ribble Valley youngsters learn all about Fairtrade

A Fairtrade event was held at Chatburn Primary School as part of Fairtrade Fortnight.
Entitled "Snack Attack" - it involved the parents and staff baking and donating healthy tray bakes bursting with fruit, oats, nuts, seeds and Fairtrade ingredients.
The children were also encouraged to try a huge variety of fresh Fairtrade fruits and they watched a very thought provoking short film about the making of Fairtrade footballs in Pakistan.
The event was organised by the children who attend the school's Fairtrade group and Mrs Hall.