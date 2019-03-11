Ribble Valley youngsters celebrate World Book Day

Children dress up as their favourite book characters
Children and staff at Thorneyholme RC Primary School had fabulous fun celebrating the world of books!

The school was full of book characters; bright and colourful costumes with props to match.

During the morning, in mixed age groups, children participated in activities which included a fun mathematical game linked to the book "Stuck in the Mud"; skeleton and cat in the hat crafts and potions creative writing.

In the afternoon, the infants had activities linked to food chains, based on a book called the pond circle, whilst the juniors designed their own diary book front covers and blurb in the style of Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Tom Gates.

Deputy headteacher, Olga Jackson said: "Everyone had a fantastic time. To top the day off, two of our children received gifts and letters personally written by Liz Pichon author of Tom Gates."