Ribble Valley youngsters celebrate World Book Day

Children and staff at Thorneyholme RC Primary School had fabulous fun celebrating the world of books!

The school was full of book characters; bright and colourful costumes with props to match.

During the morning, in mixed age groups, children participated in activities which included a fun mathematical game linked to the book "Stuck in the Mud"; skeleton and cat in the hat crafts and potions creative writing.

In the afternoon, the infants had activities linked to food chains, based on a book called the pond circle, whilst the juniors designed their own diary book front covers and blurb in the style of Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Tom Gates.

Deputy headteacher, Olga Jackson said: "Everyone had a fantastic time. To top the day off, two of our children received gifts and letters personally written by Liz Pichon author of Tom Gates."