Ribble Valley young talent perform at Blackburn Rovers game

Young people who attend a modern day arts academy spearheaded by local singer songwriter and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Ella Shaw performed on the pitch at half time during the recent Blackburn Rovers v Southend match.

Ella, who set up the academy at Clitheroe's The Grand Venue to develop and nurture young talent from around the Ribble Valley, said: "It was our first ever live performance as an academy and we performed to an audience of over a thousand fans."

Ella Shaw performing at The Grand.

A group of 16 young people between the ages of nine and 16 went to the game from the academy which offers a high level of coaching and guidance in music, dance and drama for young people, with master classes and tutoring from industry professionals.

Ella, who lives with her family in Langho, started her career at The Grand after taking part in the GRAB talent contest more than five years ago. She subsequently went on to wow judges on Britain’s Got Talent with her self penned song Summertime, perform to sell out shows – including headlining Young Voices at the Manchester Arena to an audience of 21,000 – and much more.

"We are currently working towards our first showcase 'Ella Shaw's Academy of Arts and Friends' on July 7th at The Grand Venue where the academy is held," said Ella.

Tickets are on sale now from The Grand Venue box office and online. Special guests will perform on the night alongside Ella.

The young people attend Ella Shaw's Academy of Arts at The Grand in Clitheroe.

"The showcase is inspired by my first ever sell out show 'Ella Shaw and Friends'," Ella explained.

For more details about the academy visit the Facebook page: @EllaShawsAcademyofArts