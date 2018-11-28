Ribble Valley walkers raise hundreds for vital charity

An 18-strong team walked from Chatburn to Clitheroe to raise funds to support premature babies and their families.

A cause close to the heart of organiser Emma Townson, the team raised £566 for the charity Bliss by completing a 5k walk and appealing for donations en route.

Generous donations were collected from Clitheroe Cricket Club, Maxwell's cafe/bar, the Old School Rooms and the New Inn.

The walkers also collected sponsor money too.

Bliss is the leading UK charity for babies born premature or sick. It supports families with a baby in neonatal care, works with health professionals to provide training and improve care for babies, campaigns for improved hospital resources across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and is actively involved in pioneering neonatal research.