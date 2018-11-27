Ribble Valley Visually Impaired Group’s celebrations two decades on

Members of the Ribble Valley Visually Impaired Group celebrated their 20 year anniversary with a meal at Holmes Mill in Clitheroe.

The group was founded in 1998 by Chris Tattersall who has been a member for the last two decades and is the current chairperson.

Chris gave a talk on the group’s history and photos, plus articles from previous years, were shown.

Christine Bailey, who was also one of the inaugural members, and Sheila Greenwood, who worked for Social Services and helped with setting the group up, attended the celebratory lunch along with the group’s present members and volunteers.

Ribble Valley Borough Coun. Ian Brown came along to meet up with the group and show his support.

The group provides friendship, support and the chance to meet new people and take part in a range of activities including regular outings. Meetings take place on Monday afternoons at Clitheroe Library and outings are on the first and third Wednesday of the month.

The group welcomes new members and anyone wanting more details can call Chris Tattersall on 07767 725231.