Ribble Valley village in running for top accolade

A Ribble Valley village which has been shortlisted for Channel 4’s Village of the Year series will appear on viewers television screens next month.



Bolton-by-Bowland will come under the national spotlight when it appears in a spin off from actress Penelope Keith’s Hidden Villages series.

Camera crews descended on the village back in August and filmed in several locations including the village green, the local pub and the cricket field.

The latter was where Penny’s Pram Push was being held. The fundraiser was organised by Young Farmers Beth Thornber, Jess Townson and Anna Dakin in memory of their dear friend Louise Hartley, who died last year aged just 24.

The event, which raised in the region of £2,500 towards the Louise Hartley Memorial Fund, attracted a large crowd of spectators with the party carrying on afterwards in a marquee.

Actress Penelope Keith has visited scores of rural communities across the country for the series which is being screened now.

And the close-knit community of Bolton-By-Bowland is vying for the prestigious title of Village of the Year 2017 after being shortlisted from 400 to 76 villages from the UK.

Penelope will preside over heats, semi-finals and the final, with a panel of expert judges deciding which villages will progress through the rounds before revealing their winner, based on the following criteria: appearance; history and heritage; village events; activities; and visitor experience.

They will award their chosen village with the accolade and £10,000 to be used for a worthwhile community project.

Bolton-by-Bowland will feature on the programme on Tuesday, February 6th, and if the village successfully wins the heat – it will be competing with three other Northern villages – the village will appear in the Northern Zone semi-final on Friday, February 9th, at 3pm.

The winner of each regional semi-final, which will be four villages in total, will go through to the grand final on Saturday, February 10th.

Gawin and Charlotte Davies, who live in the village, were contacted by Channel 4 about the programme.

Charlotte said: “It would be fantastic for the village to receive recognition, but to also win the prize money of £10,000 which will be spent towards a new play area for the local youngsters.”