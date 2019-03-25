Ribble Valley thespians' funding boost for football club's campaign

Ribchester’s local amateur theatrical society, RATS, has donated £300 to Ribchester Rovers Football Club, and its ongoing campaign to raise money for a new club house and changing room facilities.

A donation, which included the profits from RATS' November production, was recently presented to John Tracey and the football club.

David Procter, chairman of RATS, said: "The football club have been fundraising for a long time, we’re a community-based group and believe in the strength of supporting one another. It’s important that we keep ties with other groups in the village and help each other out when and where we can."

Last November saw RATS produce two short plays as a double bill. The first play on offer was a new piece of drama written and directed by William Rhys Thomas, entitled "Natural Intervention". Set in the 1950’s, the play focuses on a reclusive writer and how his world, and mind, begin to unravel upon the arrival of his estranged niece.

The second play performed was a comedy called "Acting, It’s not Plumbing", written by Cheryl Barrett and directed by David Procter and Hannah Murray. A lively and entertaining frolic that revolved around a group of would be actors taking part in a drama workshop, proved very popular with audience members.

Although box office numbers were disappointing compared to previous productions, RATS have provided all raffle, bar and box office monies after costs from the November production to Ribchester Rovers and their fundraising efforts.

Located on Ribchester Recreational Field, the structure would provide facilities for Ribchester Rovers and visiting teams.

Looking to the future, two further RATS productions have been announced. Firstly, David Procter is set to direct a comedy called "Building Bridges" by Calvin Calvert in May. Then in June, as part of the Ribchester Field Day celebrations, RATS return to the marquee on the Friday evening on the recreational field with their cabaret show. Tickets for these shows will be announced shortly. Please visit the Ribchester Amateur Theatrical Society facebook page for more information.