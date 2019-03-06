Ribble Valley teenager loses licence after caught driving while twice over legal limit

A teenage maintenance engineer from the Ribble Valley who only recently got his driving licence has lost it after being caught twice over the limit.

Burnley magistrates heard how Lewis Lorenzo was hungry and had been on his way to McDonalds in the town for a meal at 6.05pm, when officers saw him hit the kerb. He was pulled over and at the police station blew 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35. He had no previous convictions.

The hearing was told how the 18-year-old had been working that day, had perhaps not had lunch and he and a colleague decided they were going to go to the pub.

Mr David Lawson, defending Lorenzo, said: "This young boy had two or three pints but he certainly drank on an empty stomach. He was driving a very short distance from Manchester Road to Burnham Gate."

The solicitor said the defendant showed a complete lack of understanding of the effects of alcohol and it was going to cause significant hardship.

Mr Lawson told the court Lorenzo's work colleague was going to have to pick him up. The solicitor said :" Its something not lost on Mr Lorenzo. He is deeply embarrassed and ashamed."

The defendant, of Whalley Road, Billington, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Burnham Gate, Burnley, on February 15th. He was fined £160, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and was banned for 17 months.