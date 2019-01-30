Ribble Valley schools are top of the class

Staff and pupils at St Augustine’s RC High School in Billington have been celebrating after being named as the top mixed school in the county.

Headteacher Michael Wright received a letter from Lancashire’s Interim Executive Director for Education, John Readman, following the publication of the latest secondary performance tables, congratulating the Elker Lane school on the 2018 examination results.

The letter highlighted the progress of students, the high quality curriculum provision and the “considerable dedication from staff and pupils alike”,with this year’s performance tables measuring the progress of pupils of all abilities relative to their starting point in Year 7.

Mr Wright said the achievement was not just a reflection of the excellent teaching and hard work of pupils and staff but also the supportive teacher-pupil relationships that developed over the last five years, as well as the support of parents and families.

Another Ribble Valley school also achieved excellent results for sixth form students, with Stonyhurst College listed as the highest performing college in Lancashire for A Level provision, again based on the progress that the pupils made in their time at the Hurst Green school.