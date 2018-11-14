Ribble Valley school opens Peace Garden ahead of WW1 centenary

Civic dignitaries, veterans, members of the clergy and sponsors attended the unveiling of a Ribble Valley high school’s “Peace Garden”.



The remembrance service at St Augustine’s RC High School at Billington was attended by the Mayor of Clitheroe Coun. Pam Dowson and the Mayor of the Ribble Valley Coun. Stuart Carefoot, during a service at which the school’s Peace Garden was officially opened.

Garden sponsors, Ken Howe (Stone Supplies), Neil Wallace (Aquaspira) and John Foley (Holden Clough Nursery) plant the tree of peace.

Designed by pupils from the school who visited the National Arboretum for inspiration and raised funds over the last two years to bring the garden to life, pupils were also able to obtain sponsorship from a number of local firms including Aquaspira, North West Reclamation, Holden Clough Nursery and Ken Howe Stone Supplies.

The project was the brainchild of Mr Stephen Burton and Mrs Kath Lowe with pupils, staff and families associated with the school sponsoring engraved stones that make up the pathway through the garden. The flower beds were planted by the school’s horticulture classes, with help from award-winning gardener John Foley.

In his welcome address to pupils and guests, headteacher Michael Wright, said: “On the 11th of November one hundred years ago the opposing sides of the most brutal and bloody conflict the world had ever known came together to agree a peace. Every year since that day, on what is now known as Remembrance Day, communities come together to remember.

“This week in our school assemblies, we have heard of the contribution and sacrifice of local soldiers who served in the Great War, many of whom did not return.

The last post is played as the garden is opened.

“We remember not only the horror of the First World War but of every war since, and we remind ourselves of the cost of warfare: the lost lives of millions of brave men and women in service to their countries, and the deep and lasting impact this had, and continues to have, on the family and friends they left behind.

“We also recognise the impact of conflict on those who survive but are affected for the rest of their lives and the damage that war causes to communities both here and around the world. We promise ourselves that we will always work towards peace.”