Ribble Valley's bin collection times over the festive period

Households in Ribble Valley are advised of changes to recycling and refuse collection over the festive period.

Collections schedule for: December 23 will take place on December 21; December 24 will take place on December 23; December 25 will take place on December 24; December 26 will take place on December 27; December 27 will take place on December 28; January 1 will take place on January 2; January 2 will take place on January 3; January 3 will take place on January 4.

There is no change to collections on December 30 and 31.

There will be no refuse collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Waste paper and cardboard will be collected on the rearranged refuse collection dates, so don’t forget to recycle your Christmas wrap, cards and packaging.

Christmas trees should be chopped up and placed inside green bins, or if you are not on the green wheeled bin service tied up and left with burgundy bins or lilac sacks on green waste collection week.

They can also be taken to the household waste recycling centres at Henthorn, Clitheroe, or Chapel Hill, Longridge.

Further information is available from ribblevalley.gov.uk or 01200 425111.

Meanwhile, Longridge Rotary Club is collecting Christmas trees on January 11 and 12 for a small fee in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society, North West Air Ambulance and other charities. Further details are available from longridgerotary.org.uk.