Ribble Valley’s athletic superstars in county finals

Sporty schoolchildren from two Ribble Valley primary schools have been sprinting their way to success after taking part in a regional athletics contest.

Pupils from Gisburn Primary School were put through their paces and beat off stiff competition from schools across Lancashire to come fourth in the SPAR Lancashire School Games in the Sportshall Athletics County Final.

Held at Blackpool Sports Centre, Gisburn, achieved the title in the small school’s category while St Leonard’s Church of England School, Langho, came sixth.

The culmination of months of hard work, over 560 children attended the event, representing their schools and one of 15 Lancashire boroughs after being crowned regional champions in January’s regional heats.

Thirty-one school teams competed in 12 athletic events.

These included obstacle relays, high jump, javelin and speed bounce, and the highest score of the competition took the overall county title.

Two sessions were held: a small school’s event consisting of 15 teams of 12 athletes and the Year 5/6 competition, 16 teams of 24 children.

The SPAR Lancashire School Games is sponsored by James Hall & Co, SPAR UK wholesaler for the North of England, and runs until July, covering a range of inclusive sports such as angling, climbing and handball.

Peter Dodding, sales and marketing director, said: “We are incredibly proud to be in our 13th year of sponsoring the SPAR Lancashire School Games and working alongside Active Lancashire and the school games organisers to deliver another fantastic year of driving sport participation in schools. “Congratulations to all involved!”