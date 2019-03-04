Ribble Valley's amazing Anita smashes £5k fundraising target

An inspirational mother-of-two with cancer has reached her goal of raising £5,000 for a local hospice....in just five months!

Seven years ago Anita Almond was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Since that time, the former hairdresser and Blackburn College tutor has undergone two lots of major surgery and had many cycles of chemotherapy.

Last year Anita, who lives in Clayton-le-Dale became very ill and was told the cancer had spread. Anita said: “I was told I wasn’t going to get any better, but it’s a case of managing it and battling through.”

After accessing Complementary Therapy at East Lancashire Hospice and receiving home visits from one of their clinical nurse specialists, Anita agreed to take part in the hospice Community Campaign to inform others about the difference it makes to her, to help break down barriers and change the perception that the hospice is a scary place. Not only has she done this by becoming a hospice "Poster Girl", this amazing lady then decided she wanted to help even more.

Anita said: “After a major health scare in August last year, it became really important for me to contribute, in a small way, to the hospice who have been so supportive in helping me come to terms with my illness and end of life planning.” She set herself a target to raise £5,000 for the local charity which is close to her heart and she smashed her target in just five months!

Anita said: "I would like to thank everyone for their support in helping me to raise this fabulous amount of money in such a short space of time. I really can't believe how generous people have been. In particular I would like to thank my husband Steve and my sisters who have been amazing throughout my illness and my fundraising journey. Over the past five months we've done all sorts of things to raise this money. Friends and family have donated old candles that I've been able to upcycle and sell, and many people including the local crafting community have donated an incredible amount of material that I've been able to create greetings cards from. It has surprised me just how much this fundraising has helped me personally too, it's kept me focused and given me a real buzz."

Fundraising manager Sharon Crymble said: “Anita really is an inspirational lady in every sense of the word. Her drive and ambition to achieve her target and the sheer hard work and time she has put into achieving this, with the support of her family and friends, has been incredible to witness. She has spent many hours making candles, cards, baking, organising events, to ensure that she reached her goal and by doing this and telling her story, she has helped so many others by taking away some of the fear around the word ‘Hospice’ and also providing funds to help us to care for our patients.”

Whilst Anita has smashed her £5,000 target she doesn't plan to stop fundraising any time soon. Her JustGiving page will stay open and she'll continue to push hard to raise as much money as she can. Anyone wishing to donate can do so by logging onto http://www.justiving.com/anita-almond