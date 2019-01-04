Ribble Valley Rotarians appeal for unwanted computers and IT equipment

Local Rotarians are starting 2019 with a major new project to collect old computers and anything IT for countries in Africa.

For 10 years, Rotarians from the Ribble Valley have donated computers for e-learning in Africa to the UK-based charity IT Schools Africa and are now again appealing for local residents and businesses to donate any unwanted equipment.

Three million African children are using IT thanks to appeals like this.

Through the charity a total of 50,000 computers have been sent to 1,700 schools. Meanwhile, a total of 750 teachers have been trained and three million African children are using IT because of the donations.

A total of 20 computer school laboratories have also been built and for more details log on to www.itschoolsafrica.org

However, IT Schools Africa take much more than computers.

The charity also now takes flat screens, laptops, keyboards and mice, scanners, black and white laser printers (not inkjet), projectors, cables and power leads.

The charity is also desperate for smart phones and tablets.

All donated equipment will be professionally wiped clean before shipment to Africa. Mobile phones should be factory reset and supplied with the charger if possible.

Anyone who would like to donate their old IT kit can simply drop it off at Automotion, Unit 1 and 2, Highfield Road, Clitheroe, BB7 1AQ, before January 24th. Automotion can be found behind Homebase and manager Julie Watson has a range of special offers on all goods to celebrate her retirement and store closure on Friday, January 25th.

Howard Blackburn, International Chairman of Clitheroe Rotary, would like to thank all those individuals and companies that have already donated in the past, Julie at Automotion for being the drop off point and all those who are about to donate and get the project off to a flying start in 2019.