Ribble Valley retailer sees off competition from national brand

A Clitheroe retailer has scooped an accolade at a prestigious national industry awards.

The Emporium Interiors won the Best In-Store or Window Display category at The Great Gifts Retailers Awards held in London.

The Moor Lane shop and brasserie, famous for its stylish and atmospheric mix of retail and dining (where everything is for sale except the staff), saw off competition from John Lewis’s Oxford Street store, among others, to take the crown.

The Emporium's interiors manager, Holly Tyne, said: “This is a great honour for us and we are absolutely over the moon to win the category, especially as the standard of all the entries was really high. This is our second time winning at The Great Gifts Retailer Awards; last year The Emporium Interiors was named Best Independent Gift Retailer.”

The team has now incorporated the trophy in the in-store displays, currently featuring lots of summery ideas and gifts for every room in the house.

Marketing manager Heidi Kettle said: “The award is a well-deserved recognition of the time, effort, flair and talent which goes into each and every Emporium display. As any customer knows, The Emporium not only sells beautiful and unique gifts, it also demonstrates how to display them to the best advantage.”